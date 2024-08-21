Lessor Doric Nimrod Air Two to sell 5 Airbus A380 aircraft to Emirates, plans liquidation

Doric Nimrod Air Two Ltd (DNA2), a Guernsey-based aircraft leasing company, has announced the sale of its remaining five Airbus A380-861 aircraft to Emirates for GBP 153.5 million.

The aircraft, originally acquired in 2011 and leased to Emirates for 12 years, will be sold between October and November 2024 as their leases expire. This decision follows the earlier sale of two A380 aircraft in 2023 for GBP 59.2 million.

Following this sale, DNA2 plans to liquidate and return capital to shareholders, with distributions expected in the first quarter of 2025.