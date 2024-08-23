Passenger arrested after exiting plane and walking on wing at Melbourne Airport

In a dramatic incident at Melbourne Airport, a passenger was arrested after exiting a Jetstar Airbus A320 plane (reg. VH-FVY) through an emergency exit, walking along the wing, and climbing down a jet engine to the tarmac.

The incident occurred after the flight JQ507 from Sydney had landed and parked. The man, who had displayed erratic behaviour and vaped during the flight, forced open the emergency door, triggering the deployment of an emergency slide. Passengers screamed as he shoved others aside to reach the exit.

Australian Federal Police arrested the man, who was later taken to a hospital for assessment. Charges are expected.