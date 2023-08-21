Qantas adds 250,000 international seats and brings back two Airbus A380s

Qantas Airlines is increasing international capacity by over 250,000 seats as more aircraft return to its fleet. Notable destinations benefiting from increased capacity include New York, Los Angeles, Johannesburg, and Bali.

Qantas has reached around 80% of its pre-COVID international capacity and expects to reach 100% by March 2024. The airline has received additional Boeing 787s and is bringing back Airbus A380s for increased flying to meet rising travel demand.

Notable changes include the use of larger aircraft on routes like Sydney-Bali for more premium seats, increased flights between Sydney and Auckland/New York, and Qantas A380s operating to South Africa for the first time.

This expansion aims to support internqantasational travel demand and provide a boost to the tourism industry.