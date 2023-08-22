Air France Airbus 319 sustains nose gear damage during push-back

By
Bart Noëth
-
0
37

On 21 August, an Air France Airbus 319 (registered F-GRHY) was getting ready for flight AF7540 from Paris Orly, France to Algiers, Algeria but during pushback from the Orly gate, a mishap occurred. 

Pictures indicate damage to the aircraft’s nose gear.

The airline canceled the flight, while mechanics started a repair.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.