IndiGo spreads its wings to Central Asia with new routes to Tashkent (Uzbekistan) and Almaty (Kazakhstan)

IndiGo, India’s leading carrier, is embarking on a Central Asian journey with the introduction of two new international destinations. Effective from September 23, 2023, IndiGo will connect Almaty, Kazakhstan, to Delhi, offering travellers seamless access to Central Asia’s prominent financial centre. This expansion comes shortly after the announcement of non-stop flights between Delhi and Tashkent, Uzbekistan, commencing on September 22, 2023.

Almaty will become IndiGo’s 32nd international destination and the 111th overall station within the extensive 6E network. This new route aims to enhance India’s connectivity to Kazakhstan and bolster trade, commerce, and tourism between the two nations. Similarly, the introduction of Tashkent as the 31st international destination will not only promote trade but also foster stronger economic and cultural ties between India and Uzbekistan.

Mr. Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales at IndiGo, expressed enthusiasm for these developments, stating, “These new routes represent our commitment to delivering affordable, on-time, courteous, and hassle-free travel experiences. Almaty and Tashkent, both vibrant cities with rich cultural offerings, open doors to captivating experiences for both leisure and business travellers.”

Almaty, Kazakhstan’s largest metropolis nestled amidst the Trans-Ili Alatau Mountains, offers stunning landscapes and diverse attractions. Meanwhile, Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan, entices with its blend of modern and historic architecture, vibrant cultural scene, and iconic landmarks.

Travellers looking to explore these new destinations can conveniently book tickets through IndiGo’s official website, www.goIndiGo.in. These strategic expansions underscore IndiGo’s ongoing commitment to strengthening its international network and providing passengers with diverse travel options.