Precision Air ATR 42-500 ditches into Lake Victoria while landing at Bukoba, Tanzania – At least 19 dead

By
Bart Noëth
-
1
1047

On the morning of 6 November, a Precision Air ATR 42-500 (MSN 819, registered 5H-PWF) with 4 crew and 39 passengers (including one infant) on board ditched into Lake Victoria while landing at Bukoba Airport (BKZ), Tanzania. The aircraft operated domestic flight PW494 between Dar Es Salaam and Bukoba. A search-and-rescue mission has started. 

Preliminary reports suggest the was on final approach to runway 31 at the time of the accident. The weather at the time of the accident was said to have been poor.

 

On social media, Precision Air announced the mishap and told that the rescue team was dispatched towards the site. The airline will communicate later about the accident.

Precision Air communicated that 26 passengers were transported to a hospital for medical care.

An investigation team consisting of Precision Air technical staff and TAA has also departed to join the rescue team on the ground,” the airline wrote in a second press statement, adding that “we have established information centres in Bukoba and Dar Es Salaam.”

UPDATE

According to Tanzanian Prime Minister Majaliwa, 19 of the 43 people onboard lost their lives in the crash. Some are still unaccounted for. Earlier, local authorities said 26 of those on the Precision Air flight from the coastal city of Dar es Salaam were rescued and taken to a hospital.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.