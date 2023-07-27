PLAY expands its reach to Frankfurt

PLAY Airlines has launched ticket sales for flights to Frankfurt in Germany. PLAY’s first flight out of Frankfurt will be on December 14, 2023, and PLAY will operate four to five flights a week over the winter period.

Frankfurt will have direct connectivity to PLAY’s destinations in North America, which are Boston, Baltimore, New York and Washington DC in the United States as well as Toronto in Canada.

Frankfurt is PLAY´s fourth destination in Germany. PLAY operates flights year-round to Berlin as well as Düsseldorf and Hamburg over the summer months. PLAY’s flights will be operated from Frankfurt Airport (FRA), only 20 minutes away from the city that is best known for its unique art scene, history, museums, dashing skyscrapers and inviting neighbourhoods.

“We are delighted to be able to add more destinations to our transatlantic route network at a time when demand in North America for flights to Europe is high. Revenue from passengers from North America is much higher than last year so this is a great time to add Frankfurt as a destination. With ten aircraft in our fleet, which is now the youngest and most modern fleet in Europe, we are in a great position to expand our route network and keep offering competitive prices to passengers,” says Birgir Jónsson, PLAY’s CEO.