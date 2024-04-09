PLAY Airlines achieves record load factor and significant passenger growth in March

PLAY Airlines reports impressive performance for March 2024, with a remarkable 65% increase in passenger numbers compared to the previous year, totalling 142,918 passengers. Notably, PLAY achieved its highest load factor in a winter month, reaching 88.1%, showcasing robust demand for its services.

The distribution of passengers reveals a resurgence in interest for Iceland, with 36% travelling to the country and 38.4% as connecting passengers. Additionally, PLAY’s on-time performance of 94% exemplifies its commitment to operational excellence.

Einar Örn Ólafsson, CEO of PLAY Airlines, attributes the positive results to a combination of factors, including the early Easter period and effective marketing efforts to counterbalance previous challenges.

Excitingly, PLAY announced two new destinations, Madeira Island and Marrakech, further expanding its network. The airline anticipates continued success during the upcoming summer season and expresses pride in the team’s professionalism and dedication to delivering exceptional service.