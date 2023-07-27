Lufthansa in-flight service: more choice, more entertainment, more sustainability

Lufthansa is enhancing its in-flight service to provide passengers with more choice, entertainment, and sustainability. Business Class passengers on long-haul flights from Germany can now pre-select from a wider range of main dishes, offering six regional and seasonal menus to choose from. This not only ensures a relaxed flight experience but also helps reduce food waste.

On European flights, starting from August 1, Lufthansa will offer an expanded selection of hot beverages in its Onboard Delights Service. The airline will introduce a sustainable reusable cup made of recyclable plastic, replacing the previous disposable cup with a plastic lid. The aim is to eliminate single-use plastic and single-use aluminium on board by 2025.

Lufthansa is also focusing on enhancing entertainment options for young passengers. The “e-journals” media library will now offer a wider selection of age-appropriate reading material in the Children’s Media Box, including various journals and magazines in different languages. Kids can also access free colouring pages during their wait at the gate and on board. Additionally, new children’s podcasts are available on short- and medium-haul flights. During the summer months, more than 50 films, TV programmes, and audio options are available for young travellers on long-haul flights. QR codes at Lufthansa gates and playgrounds in Munich and Frankfurt terminals allow free access to children’s TV programs and audiobooks during the vacation season.