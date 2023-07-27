United becomes first U.S. airline to add Braille to aircraft cabin interiors

United Airlines has become the first U.S. airline to introduce Braille markings to its aircraft interiors, aiming to improve accessibility for travellers with visual disabilities. Around a dozen aircraft currently feature Braille signage for individual rows, seat numbers, and lavatories, and United plans to equip its entire mainline fleet with Braille by the end of 2026.

The airline is also collaborating with disability advocacy groups to explore other tactile navigational aids, such as raised letters, numbers, and arrows, to further enhance accessibility.

This initiative is part of United’s ongoing efforts to create an inclusive and accessible flying experience for all passengers, and the airline has been recognised for its commitment to disability inclusion in the workplace and during air travel.