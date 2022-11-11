Norse Atlantic Airways releases first routes of summer 2023 schedule: four from Oslo, two from Gatwich and one from Berlin

From today customers can book on Norse Atlantic to travel in summer 2023 as the first stage of flights are released for sale. Popular routes between Europe and New York, Fort Lauderdale and Los Angeles are now available through October 2023.

Further new routes and destinations for the summer will be announced in December and early 2023 providing customers with greater choice at an affordable price.

The initial summer schedule, which operates between March and October 2023, includes:

From OSLO

Oslo to New York JFK, three times a week, from NOK 2299 one way in economy including taxes.

Oslo to Fort Lauderdale, twice a week, from NOK 2499 one way in economy including taxes.

Oslo to Los Angeles, twice a week, from NOK 2999 one way in economy including taxes.

Oslo to London Gatwick, daily, from NOK 359 one way in economy including taxes.

From London Gatwick:

London to New York JFK, daily, from £333 return in economy including taxes.

London to Oslo, daily, from £79

From Berlin:

Berlin to New York JFK, four times a week, from €220 one way in economy including taxes.

“Customers are now able to plan ahead and book their summer travels to our popular destinations with the initial launch of our summer route network. Whether travelling for work or leisure our direct flights offer exceptional value in both our Premium and Economy cabins. In the coming months, we will be announcing other new and exciting destinations for the summer 2023 network and we look forward to sharing those details very soon,” said Bjorn Tore Larsen, CEO Norse Atlantic Airways.

Norse Atlantic exclusively operates state-of-the-art Boeing 787 Dreamliners offering a two-cabin configuration, Premium and Economy. Passengers can choose from a simple range of fares, Light, Classic and Plus, that reflect the way that they want to travel, and which options are important to them. Light fares represent Norse’s value option while Plus fares include the maximum baggage allowance, two meal services an enhanced airport and onboard experience and increased ticket flexibility.

Wed, Nov 09, 2022 09:00 CET