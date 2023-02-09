Nordica to recruit crews in Tallinn and Vilnius

Nordica announces the recruitment of dozens of new aviation specialists. The airline is expanding and needs new colleagues for its Tallinn and Vilnius bases, and therefore invites those interested to an open-doors recruitment day in Ülemiste Keskus, on Valentine’s Day, February 14th. Those qualifying will eventually get recruited. The company offers free training and an exciting career in the sky to job seekers who like to travel, as announced on the corporate career site jobs.nagroup.ee.

”The campaign has been launched to show how interesting being cabin crew actually is and what advantages come with it. Full training free of charge, a chance to be part of a mission with significance, being responsible for travellers’ well-being and safety, willingness to ”work on travel”, a job with no routine – these are some of the key factors that attract candidates,” Inese Sitko-bulle, the Head of Resource Strategy of the Nordic Aviation Group says and adds that the group seeks to be an employer representing a Nordic work culture. The latter means collaboration and inclusion, negotiations where everyone is an equal partner and an atmosphere of respect and a solution-oriented mindset she explains. ”The Nordic work culture is also about keeping balance in all situations, as well as guaranteeing equal and non-discriminative possibilities to everyone, thus being a captivating workplace for employees,” the manager emphasises.

“Aviation is an exciting field to work in and start a career at. The prospect of an exciting life enriched with moods of positive change is what could attract candidates to the flight attendant’s position. Our Recruitment Day will consist of great conversations, teamwork and brainstorming, on the open-door days on February 14th in Tallinn, Ülemiste Centre and on March 1st in Vilnius. People will have a chance to ask questions. We definitely recommend everyone interested in giving an aviation career a try, apply for it. You will definitely cope with the job,” Toomas Uibo, the company’s Head of Marketing, Communications and Sustainability says. “A person who comes to the recruitment day might be offered a job right away,” Uibo explains and adds that he himself started in aviation two decades ago as a private pilot and flight instructor, and then gradually – with the accumulation of experience and knowledge – moved forward and created added value for the company. ”Aviation is not at all as complicated as it might sound,” Uibo adds.

This spring 250 new colleagues are wanted to the Baltics, Scandinavia and Germany. The airline is active in more than seven countries and has bases in addition to Tallinn also in Stockholm, Copenhagen, Aarhus, Turku, Vilnius, Lisbon, Hamburg and Munich.

Nordic Aviation Group, Nordica and Xfly are both part of, is an aviation group founded in 2015 with the decision of the Government of the State of Estonia. Both airlines of the group operate flights for major European airlines on the basis of long-term strategic cooperation contracts. The major customers of the companies are market players such as SAS, TAP Portugal, MARABU and several others. The Xfly operates Tallinn – Stockholmi route for the SAS for example, and Nordica flies charter flights to Egypt and the Canaries at the request of local tour operators. The two airlines do not handle ticket sales to end-users.

The group operates a fleet of 20 aircraft: ATR72-600, CRJ900 and A320. Soon three Airbus A320neo state-of-the-art emission-reduced, modern and silent sustainable craft will adhere to the existing fleet.