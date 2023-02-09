airBaltic carries 67% more passengers in January 2023

During January 2023, the Latvian airline airBaltic carried 246 800 passengers or 67% more than during the same period last year. In the previous month, airBaltic performed 3 030 flights – 22% more than in January 2022.

Martin Gauss, President and CEO of airBaltic: “The first month of the year has started very confidently, clearly marking our ongoing growth path. The demand is stable and with an upward trend, which means that in 2023 we will continue to expand – in terms of fleet size, passengers carried, flights performed, destinations served, and employees recruited.”

“International forecasts show that the aviation industry is maintaining its rapid post-pandemic recovery. airBaltic, as an airline of ambition, will take advantage of this favourable situation, while simultaneously demonstrating our strong position in the Baltic market and a wide range of connectivity options to Europe and beyond,” Gauss added.

January 2023 January 2022 Change Number of passengers 246 800 147 400 +67% Number of flights 3 030 2 480 +22%

airBaltic provides flights to more than 70 destinations from Riga, Tallinn, Vilnius and Tampere, offering connections to a wide range of destinations in the airline’s route network in Europe, Scandinavia, the CIS and the Middle East.