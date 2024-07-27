TUI fly Belgium diverts all Antwerp Airport flights via Brussels due to Embraer E195 E2 spare parts shortage

All TUI flights to and from Antwerp Airport are being rerouted through Brussels Airport due to a shortage of spare parts for the Embraer E195 E2 aircraft used at Antwerp’s Deurne airport. The diversion is necessary because the runway at Deurne is too short for the Boeing 737 aircraft that are now being used.

Affected flights include those to Antalya, Malaga, and Nador on Saturday, with the first Sunday flights to Tenerife South and Palma de Mallorca also confirmed to be diverted.

Passengers were informed via email about the changes, but many who had reserved parking at Antwerp Airport are being transported to Brussels Airport by bus.

Information on diverted flights is available on the Antwerp Airport website.