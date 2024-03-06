airBaltic expands routes from Vilnius with new connections to Lisbon and Hamburg in Summer 2024

Latvian airline airBaltic is expanding its presence in Vilnius by adding two new routes to Lisbon, Portugal, and Hamburg, Germany, in its upcoming summer schedule. This expansion is part of a risk-sharing cooperation between airBaltic and Lithuanian Airports.

The announcement was made during a media briefing at Vilnius Airport, attended by representatives from airBaltic, Lithuanian Airports, and Lithuania’s Minister of Transport and Communications, Marius Skuodis.

The Vice President of Network Development at airBaltic, Mantas Vrubliauskas, expressed the airline’s commitment to improving connectivity to and from Vilnius. The new routes, offering both leisure and business travel options, will operate twice a week to Lisbon and Hamburg from Vilnius.

Simonas Bartkus, CEO of Lithuanian Airports, highlighted the success of their route development model and the investment in high-quality air connectivity between Lithuania and key European aviation hubs. The Airbus A220-300 aircraft will service both new routes, providing passengers with two service classes – Economy and Business Class. These routes are already available for purchase on airBaltic’s website.

In the upcoming summer season, airBaltic plans to add four new routes from Lithuania, connecting Vilnius to Krakow, Hamburg, Lisbon, and Palanga to Amsterdam. The airline aims to connect Lithuania with 18 destinations in 2024 and will continue to base two aircraft in Vilnius. Overall, airBaltic operates more than 130 routes across Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and the Caucasus region.