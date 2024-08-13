Edelweiss unveils modernised Airbus A350 livery with enhanced design elements

Edelweiss is updating its fleet’s appearance with the introduction of the new Airbus A350, featuring a modernised livery while retaining the iconic red nose and Edelweiss flower on the tail fin.

The design includes a more refined flower with an enlarged red area extending onto the fuselage and a wave-like red curve from the tail to the nose.

The A350 will maintain the familiar Edelweiss interior with blue upholstery across all classes, while the entire fleet will gradually adopt the updated design.

The first A350 in this livery is expected to enter service in spring 2025.