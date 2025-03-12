Spotters Alert! First Airbus A350 with Swiss registration lands in Zurich

Aviation enthusiasts and plane spotters are in for a treat as the first Airbus A350 with Swiss registration is set to land in Zurich. The Edelweiss A350-900, registered as HB-IHF, is expected to arrive from Lourdes Airport (LDE) at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 13, operating as flight WK5159. The aircraft is scheduled to land on runway 16, with the best viewing spots available from observation deck B. However, changes to the schedule are possible at short notice. Edelweiss will commence scheduled services with the A350 on April 1st.

The arrival of the A350 marks a major step in Edelweiss Airlines’ fleet renewal program. The airline is replacing its aging Airbus A340-300 fleet with six second-hand Airbus A350-900 aircraft. These aircraft, previously operated by LATAM Airlines, offer enhanced fuel efficiency, lower emissions, and improved passenger comfort. Due to supply chain challenges, the first four aircraft will enter service with minor modifications before undergoing a complete cabin overhaul in the coming years.

While this is the first A350 registered in Switzerland, Zurich Airport already welcomes the aircraft from several international airlines, including:

Cathay Pacific (Hong Kong – Zurich)

(Hong Kong – Zurich) Qatar Airways (Doha – Zurich)

(Doha – Zurich) Ethiopian Airlines (Addis Ababa – Zurich)

(Addis Ababa – Zurich) Etihad Airways (Abu Dhabi – Zurich)

Additionally, SWISS is set to receive its first Airbus A350 later this year, with a total of 16 A350s joining the combined fleets of Edelweiss and SWISS over the next few years.

The Airbus A350 is recognized as one of the most environmentally friendly long-haul aircraft. Its lightweight carbon fiber-reinforced fuselage, advanced aerodynamics, and next-generation engines contribute to fuel savings of up to 25% compared to older aircraft like the A340-300. Additionally, the A350 generates up to 50% less noise, making it one of the quietest wide-body jets in operation today.

Edelweiss CEO Bernd Bauer highlighted that this fleet modernization is a key milestone for the airline, positioning it as one of Europe’s youngest long-haul fleets by 2026. The airline plans to deploy the A350 on various holiday routes, connecting Switzerland with destinations across the Americas, Africa, Asia, the Middle East, and the Indian Ocean.

With the arrival of HB-IHF, Zurich aviation enthusiasts can celebrate a new era in Swiss long-haul travel.