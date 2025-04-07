Berlin Brandenburg Airport handles nearly 2 million passengers in March

Berlin Brandenburg Airport (BER) welcomed 1.95 million passengers in March 2025, a slight increase from 1.92 million in the same month last year. The airport’s busiest day was March 9, with 80,065 travellers recorded.

Aircraft movements totaled 15,227 take-offs and landings, up 4.0% year-on-year. Cargo volumes saw an even stronger rise, with 4,315 tonnes of freight handled—marking a 22.3% increase over March 2024.

These numbers reflect a steady growth trend at BER across both passenger and cargo operations as the airport continues to recover and expand its reach.