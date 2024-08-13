Virgin Australia invests in fleet renewal with eight Embraer E190-E2 aircraft for regional operations

Virgin Australia has placed a firm order for eight Embraer E190-E2 aircraft, set to bolster its Western Australia-based regional and charter operations under Virgin Australia Regional Airlines (VARA).

The E190-E2, recognised as the world’s most fuel-efficient single-aisle jet with the lowest noise emissions, will replace the ageing Fokker 100 fleet and begin service in October 2025.

This investment underscores the airline’s commitment to improving performance, reducing emissions by 30%, and enhancing passenger comfort. The move will also create 150 new jobs in Western Australia and aligns with Virgin Australia’s broader fleet renewal strategy, which includes new Boeing 737 MAX-8 aircraft.