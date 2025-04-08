Finnair March 2025 traffic summary: Passenger numbers dip amid strikes and Easter timing

Finnair carried 916,100 passengers in March 2025, down 2.3% year-on-year, mainly due to flight cancellations caused by industrial action and the late Easter holiday. While North Atlantic passenger traffic grew, Middle Eastern and domestic routes saw declines.

Overall capacity (ASK) stayed stable, with added North Atlantic and European capacity offsetting reductions from the end of Qatar Airways cooperation and fewer wet lease operations. Traffic (RPK) dropped 2.0%, and the passenger load factor fell 2.1 percentage points to 72.8%.

Cargo volumes were down 7.0%, despite stable revenue cargo tonne kilometres. Punctuality improved, with 85.8% of flights arriving on time.