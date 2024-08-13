Edelweiss expands long-haul network with new routes to Seattle and Halifax for Summer 2025

Edelweiss, Switzerland’s leading leisure airline, is expanding its long-haul network with two new destinations for summer 2025: Seattle, USA, and Halifax, Canada.

Starting in June, non-stop flights from Zurich to Seattle will operate twice weekly, while flights to Halifax will be available twice a week from July. These new routes enhance Edelweiss’ North American offerings, which already include Denver, Las Vegas, Tampa Bay, Calgary, and Vancouver. Seattle and Halifax serve as ideal gateways for exploring the natural beauty and cultural attractions of their respective regions.