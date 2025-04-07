Munich Airport completes rollout of CT security lanes in Terminal 2

Munich Airport has officially completed the modernisation of its central security checkpoint in Terminal 2, unveiling 15 high-tech lanes equipped with CT scanners just ahead of the Easter travel rush.

The new lanes allow up to four passengers to screen hand luggage simultaneously and eliminate the need to remove electronics and liquids, streamlining the security process while maintaining high safety standards. The CT technology automatically detects explosives and provides 3D imagery, reducing manual checks and saving passengers time.

The €45 million upgrade—funded by the Free State of Bavaria—is part of a broader modernisation plan that will extend to Terminal 1 by summer 2026 and include airports in Nuremberg and Memmingen.

Bavarian Transport Minister Christian Bernreiter, Munich Airport CEO Jost Lammers, and Lufthansa CEO Jens Ritter celebrated the launch, highlighting the improvements in efficiency, convenience, and premium passenger experience. Additional CT lanes tailored for families and travellers with reduced mobility will be added by late 2025.