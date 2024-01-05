Two British Airways flight attendants die suddenly over the holidays

Two British Airways flight attendants, both 52 years old, tragically passed away suddenly, one in a hotel during a stopover and the other while on duty.

The first attendant was found deceased in a hotel room on 23 December after failing to report for duty, leading to the cancellation of flight BA188 from Newark to London Heathrow (Boeing 777-200 reg. G-VIIL).

The second attendant collapsed in the aft galley as flight BA31 from London Heathrow to Hong Kong on 30 December (Boeing 787-8 reg. G-ZBJI) was preparing for departure, despite efforts to administer first aid. The flight eventually took off with a delay of 23 hours.

Both incidents have left colleagues and passengers shocked and deeply upset. The airline expressed condolences and support for the families of the deceased attendants during this difficult time.