Condor expands its in-flight entertainment programme to short-haul flights

Condor has expanded its in-flight entertainment offerings, introducing FlyStream for free access on all short and medium-haul flights. Passengers can enjoy a variety of content like films, series, music, and games, and even track their flight route via the FlyStream portal using their own devices and the onboard FlyStream Wifi.

For long-haul flights on the Airbus A330neo, guests can purchase internet packages via the FlyConnect portal, enabling connectivity and access to digital content. Condor plans to enhance this service further by incorporating travel guides, games, and their blog through an open software platform, providing a more personalised flight experience. The initial rollout of this technology will be on the A330neo with subsequent installations on other aircraft.