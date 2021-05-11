Lufthansa Group Airlines extend until 31 July the option to change reservations without a rebooking fee

Anyone planning a trip in the coming weeks and months can book flights with the Lufthansa Group Airlines without worrying, despite the pandemic, because Lufthansa, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines and Eurowings continue to offer flexible rebooking options. If passengers want to rebook their trip, they do not even have to decide immediately on a new travel date or destination.

Since the end of August, all fares of the Lufthansa Group Airlines can be rebooked without a rebooking fee. This fare offer was valid for both new and rebooking until the end of May. Now the offer is being extended again: all airline fares can still be rebooked free of charge as often as desired until July 31, 2021, if the rebooking is also made before that date. After that, another rebooking is possible to free of charge. The newly booked flight can be booked within the entire ticket validity up to one year in the future. Customers can also change their itinerary as they wish, depending on availability, and, for example, fly from Munich to New York instead of Frankfurt to Rio de Janeiro.

Passengers who would like to postpone their original trip but cannot yet decide on a new date and destination have the option of initially cancelling their booking without committing to a new travel date. The customer’s ticket remains in the system as a credit until they decide to make a new reservation and thus redeem it. The new booking must then only be made by August 31, 2021. The departure date in this case only has to be next year, by July 31, 2022.

Lufthansa Group Airlines had already made it possible for its customers to rebook their tickets without a fee last year. The waiver of the rebooking fee applies worldwide for all new bookings in all fares on short, medium and long-haul routes. This enables flexible travel planning for all Lufthansa Group Airlines customers.

However, additional costs may arise for rebookings if, for example, the original booking class is no longer available when rebooking to a different date or to a different destination.