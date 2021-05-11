Airbus ACJ TwoTwenty showcases a novel approach to cabin design

“This is another “first” for Airbus, history in the making, and the ACJ TwoTwenty is no stranger to standing out in the new “Xtra Large Bizjet” market,” explains Sylvain Mariat, Head of ACJ Creative Design. “The ACJ TwoTwenty is a complete “aircraft-cabin” offer to our VIP, corporate and charter customers, a unique product with a catalogue offering 3 different ambiences, spanning 6 living spaces of a total of 73m² / 785ft². This makes it extremely suitable for a digital configuration,” says Sylvain.

During the development phase of the configurator, the project team were inspired by solutions found in the hotel and luxury car industries, taking digital technologies and the customisation experience to another level. The result is an interactive configurator that offers superior ambience opportunities and over 120 layout options. A panoramic 3D view lets the user project themself into a real-life situation, to test their cabin configuration choice. The details of the personalised configuration can then be downloaded to assist them with their choices.