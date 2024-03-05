Eurowings doubles Gulf services following successful Dubai launch, introduces Jeddah in Winter 2024/25

Eurowings, Germany’s largest holiday airline, is expanding its Gulf region connections after the prosperous launch of its Dubai route.

Berlin-Dubai has become Eurowings’ most successful winter route, prompting a significant increase in frequencies. Starting in October 2024, Eurowings will offer daily flights from Berlin to Dubai (previously four times a week) and three weekly flights from Stuttgart (previously twice a week).

Additionally, the airline is introducing a new winter destination: Jeddah in Saudi Arabia. Jeddah can be reached three times a week from both Berlin and Cologne, marking Eurowings’ first venture into Saudi Arabia.

CEO Jens Bischof attributes the success to attractive flight times, competitive prices starting at €179, and direct connections, motivating the airline to expand services for the upcoming winter season.