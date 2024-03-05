flynas Introduces new non-stop route from Berlin Brandenburg Airport to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

Saudi low-cost airline flynas has announced a new non-stop route from Berlin Brandenburg Airport (BER) to Jeddah in Saudi Arabia, marking a significant addition to BER’s long-haul portfolio.

Commencing on September 4, 2024, the route will operate three times a week, utilising an Airbus A320neo. The connection offers direct access to the Arabian Peninsula’s Kingdom from BER for the first time, enhancing connectivity and positioning BER as a key airport location. The flight schedule includes departures every Monday, Wednesday, and Sunday, with a flight time of approximately six hours.

Jeddah, located on the Red Sea, serves as the gateway to Islamic pilgrimage sites Mecca and Medina, with convenient express train connections. The city boasts a unique blend of tradition and progress, featuring impressive mosques, vibrant souks, and a rich cultural scene.

BER CEO Aletta von Massenbach emphasises the positive impact on both business travellers and tourists from Saudi Arabia, anticipating the inaugural flight in September with enthusiasm.