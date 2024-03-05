British Airways unveils £7 billion transformation plan: resumption of Asian routes, new seats, and digital innovations

British Airways new short-haul seat

British Airways has revealed an extensive £7 billion transformation plan, encompassing over 600 modernisation initiatives aimed at revolutionising the airline’s customer experience, digital capabilities, and operational efficiency.

Key highlights include the introduction of a new website and mobile app, free onboard messaging, innovative short-haul seats, and a new First suite. The airline is investing in leading-edge technology, AI, and machine learning to enhance operational excellence and on-time performance.

Additionally, British Airways is expanding its global network with the return of flights to Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur, emphasising its commitment to network growth in Asia post-pandemic.

The sustainability-focused BA Better World programme and the commitment to net-zero targets by 2050 underscore the airline’s dedication to responsible business practices.

