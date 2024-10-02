Royal Jordanian Airlines resumes direct flights between Berlin and Amman

Royal Jordanian Airlines has reinstated its non-stop flights (RJ146) between Berlin Brandenburg Airport (BER) and Amman, Jordan’s capital. Starting immediately, the airline will offer two weekly flights on Wednesdays and Saturdays, with departures from BER at 16:20 and arrivals in Amman at 21:40 local time. Return flights depart Amman at 11:30, arriving at BER by 15:10, with a flight duration of approximately 4.5 hours. The route is serviced by an Airbus A319 aircraft.

This renewed connection strengthens Berlin’s access to the Middle East and offers transfer options from Amman to over 40 destinations in the region and Asia. Royal Jordanian’s reintroduction of this route aligns with its strategy to boost tourism to Jordan and expand its presence in Germany, where it also operates in Frankfurt and Düsseldorf.