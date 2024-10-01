Berlin Brandenburg Airport to rename runways due to shifts in Earth’s magnetic field

Berlin Brandenburg Airport (BER) will rename its two runways on 3 October 2024 due to shifts in the Earth’s magnetic field. The northern runway 25R/07L will become 24R/06L, and the southern runway 07R/25L will be renamed 06R/24L.

The renaming is necessary as the Earth’s magnetic North Pole moves several kilometres each year, affecting compass-based runway designations. While this adjustment is crucial for accurate navigation, it will not affect the airport’s approach and departure routes.

The re-marking of runways, signs, and updates to documentation and systems have been underway since 25 September 2023. The changeover is being closely coordinated with key partners like Deutsche Flugsicherung (DFS) and airlines.