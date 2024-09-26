Eurowings expands Winter 2024/25 schedule with new routes to Dubai, Saudi Arabia, and Northern Europe

Eurowings, Germany’s largest leisure airline, is significantly expanding its winter 2024/25 schedule, offering over 120 direct destinations across 37 countries.

Highlights include doubled service to Dubai, with daily flights from Berlin, up to four weekly flights from Stuttgart, and a new three-times-weekly route from Cologne-Bonn. The airline is also adding new destinations such as Jeddah (Saudi Arabia) from Berlin and Cologne-Bonn, as well as Cairo from Düsseldorf.

In Northern Europe, Eurowings is increasing connections from Stuttgart and Hamburg to Finland and Norway, responding to a growing demand for winter travel to these regions.

Additional new routes include Faro, Madeira, and Rovaniemi, catering to both warm-weather and winter wonderland destinations. Eurowings also expands its international bases, adding flights from Prague, Stockholm, and Palma de Mallorca.