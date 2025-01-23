Discover Airlines expands long-haul offer from Munich with new Punta Cana route

Discover Airlines is expanding its long-haul operations from Munich Airport. Starting in winter 2025, the airline will offer up to three weekly direct flights to Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic.

Key Highlights

New Route: Munich to Punta Cana (Dominican Republic)

Munich to Punta Cana (Dominican Republic) Frequency: Up to three weekly flights (Wednesdays, Sundays, and Mondays during peak season)

Up to three weekly flights (Wednesdays, Sundays, and Mondays during peak season) Winter Season: Flights will operate from October 26, 2025, through the winter months.

Flights will operate from October 26, 2025, through the winter months. Replacing Calgary: Punta Cana will replace Calgary flights during the winter season.

Punta Cana will replace Calgary flights during the winter season. Increased Caribbean Connectivity: This new route complements the existing four weekly flights from Frankfurt to Punta Cana, offering daily connections to this popular destination for German travellers.

This expansion demonstrates Discover Airlines’ commitment to providing convenient and attractive travel options for passengers departing from Munich Airport.