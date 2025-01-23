easyJet launches new Brussels to Bordeaux route

easyJet, Europe’s leading airline by network size, has announced a new direct route from Brussels Airport to Bordeaux-Mérignac Airport. This new connection will operate twice weekly, on Mondays and Fridays, starting from March 31, 2025.

With this addition, easyJet now offers five destinations from Brussels Airport, including the recently announced Rome Fiumicino and Milan Linate. Bordeaux, renowned for its wine, architecture, and vibrant atmosphere, is a popular tourist destination.

Key points:

New route: Brussels to Bordeaux, starting March 31, 2025

Brussels to Bordeaux, starting March 31, 2025 Frequency: Twice weekly (Mondays and Fridays)

Twice weekly (Mondays and Fridays) Attractive fares: Introductory fares start from €45 one way

Introductory fares start from €45 one way Expanded network: This brings easyJet’s total destinations from Brussels to five

This new route provides more travel options for both Belgian and international passengers seeking to explore the charming city of Bordeaux.