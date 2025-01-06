Stranded tourists in Namibia slam Lufthansa’s subsidiary Discover over four-day airport ordeal

Hundreds of Belgian, Dutch, and German tourists have been stranded at Namibia’s Windhoek airport (WDH) for four days due to repeated flight cancellations by German Discover Airlines, a Lufthansa subsidiary.

A defective part delayed the scheduled Airbus A330-300 (reg. D-AIKK) flight 4Y139 to Frankfurt, with each promised departure pushed back daily. Passengers, angry and uncertain, criticised Lufthansa for poor communication and limited rebooking options during peak travel season. With only one flight daily from Namibia to Western countries, many are left in limbo, unsure when they’ll return home.

Lufthansa assured efforts to resolve the situation safely but cited logistical challenges.