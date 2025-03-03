Discover Airlines expands in Munich with new Long-Haul routes and increased capacity

Munich Airport is set to become an even more significant hub for leisure travel as Discover Airlines, the Lufthansa Group’s holiday carrier, expands its operations. Tomorrow, March 5, the airline is launching its first-ever long-haul routes from Munich, alongside an overall increase in flights and fleet capacity.

New Long-Haul Connections from Munich

Starting March 5, Discover Airlines will introduce three new long-haul destinations from Germany’s second-largest airport:

Orlando (MCO) – inaugural flight on March 5, served three times weekly.

– inaugural flight on March 5, served three times weekly. Windhoek (WDH) – launching April 1, with three weekly flights.

– launching April 1, with three weekly flights. Calgary (YYC) – commencing April 12, also three times weekly.

While Orlando and Windhoek will be year-round routes, Calgary flights will operate until winter, when Discover Airlines will pivot to Punta Cana (PUJ) in the Dominican Republic, offering up to three weekly flights from October 26. Notably, these destinations have either never been served from Munich or were last operated a long time ago, signaling a strategic move to diversify options for holidaymakers.

Growing Presence in Munich

Discover Airlines has been steadily increasing its footprint at Munich Airport since launching short- and medium-haul operations last year. This summer, the airline’s Munich-based fleet will expand with an additional Airbus A320, bringing the total to eight aircraft (two A330s and six A320s). This expansion supports an extensive schedule that includes 32 holiday destinations and over 80 weekly departures.

Competitive Positioning and Market Impact

With this expansion, Discover Airlines further cements its position as Munich’s leading leisure airline, offering a mix of short-, medium-, and long-haul destinations. The move comes amid growing competition, as airlines seek to capture a greater share of the post-pandemic travel rebound. Munich’s status as a Lufthansa Group hub ensures seamless connections, making Discover Airlines an attractive option for both direct holiday travelers and those transiting through Lufthansa’s global network.

CEO Bernd Bauer emphasized the importance of the airline’s Munich operations, stating: “We are looking back on a successful first year in Munich, both in operational and commercial terms. Our second home base is already making an important contribution to the overall success of Discover Airlines, and the booking figures show that this positive development is continuing.”

What This Means for Travelers

The expansion provides passengers with more travel choices from Munich, particularly for North American and African destinations. With the airline’s flights operating from Terminal 2, seamless connections with Lufthansa further enhance convenience for long-haul travelers.

As Discover Airlines continues to grow its presence, its ability to tap into the booming leisure travel market will be crucial in shaping the airline’s role within the Lufthansa Group’s overall strategy. Will this aggressive expansion drive new market demand or spark increased competition? Only time will tell, but for now, Munich travelers can look forward to more flight options than ever before.