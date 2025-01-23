Ryanair announces record summer schedule for Dublin & 14 Next-Gen aircraft investment

Ryanair has announced a record summer schedule for Dublin Airport, including a new route to Rabat (Morocco) and extra flights on 18 popular routes.

This growth follows the temporary suspension of the Dublin Airport traffic cap, which Ryanair successfully challenged in court.

Ryanair will invest in 14 new, more environmentally friendly Boeing “Gamechanger” aircraft for Dublin, reducing CO2 emissions and noise.

Ryanair urges the new Irish Transport Minister to permanently abolish the traffic cap to allow for sustained growth in Dublin Airport’s passenger capacity.

