Ryanair announces record summer schedule for Dublin & 14 Next-Gen aircraft investment

Ryanair has announced a record summer schedule for Dublin Airport, including a new route to Rabat (Morocco) and extra flights on 18 popular routes.
This growth follows the temporary suspension of the Dublin Airport traffic cap, which Ryanair successfully challenged in court.
Ryanair will invest in 14 new, more environmentally friendly Boeing “Gamechanger” aircraft for Dublin, reducing CO2 emissions and noise.
Ryanair urges the new Irish Transport Minister to permanently abolish the traffic cap to allow for sustained growth in Dublin Airport’s passenger capacity.
Key Takeaways
- The temporary suspension of the Dublin traffic cap has enabled Ryanair to expand its operations at the airport.
- The introduction of more environmentally friendly aircraft demonstrates Ryanair’s commitment to sustainability.
- The long-term success of Dublin Airport hinges on the permanent removal of the traffic cap, which Ryanair believes is crucial for the growth of Ireland’s tourism and economy.