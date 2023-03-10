Sharp increase in Korean Air flights to China

Korean Air will resume its flights and increase its frequencies to China from March 17 following the March 3 agreement between the two countries announcing the ambition to return to a pre-pandemic level between Korea and mainland China.

Korean Air will increase its weekly frequencies from 13 to 84 at the end of March and then to 99 flights per week between the two countries in May, up 38% in March/April and then 43% in May/June from 2019 levels.

With the resumption and increase in operations, the company will offer diversified and more convenient schedules between Seoul Incheon and Gimpo airports to major cities in China such as Beijing and Shanghai.

Korean Air will also work to revitalise the aviation and tourism industries. Incheon airport plays a major role in this objective as a hub with, in particular, the expansion of connections from China.

The company will undergo preliminary inspections of its commercial and airport services in China to ensure safe operations and customer convenience in anticipation of the expected increase in passenger numbers.

Korean Air resumes 7 services:

From Seoul-Incheon: Beijing, Xian, Shenzhen, Yanji and Xiamen

From Seoul-Gimpo: Beijing and Shanghai (Hongqiao)

Korean Air increases its frequencies to 7 destinations:

From Seoul-Incheon: Shanghai (Pudong), Guangzhou, Qingdao, Shenyang, Dalian, Tianjin and Nanjing

From Seoul-Gimpo: Beijing and Shanghai (Hongqiao)

Paris, March 10, 2023