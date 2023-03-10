Transavia to serve four new summer destinations from Brussels Airport

Transavia will add four destinations in Spain and Greece to the network from Brussels Airport this summer. The airline will serve Malaga, Santorini and Seville. Moreover, the winter destination Tenerife will also become a summer destination.

Transavia started flying from Brussels in the summer of 2022. The airline has noticed an increasing demand for tickets to sun and winter destinations from the Belgian airport, also for passengers from the south of The Netherlands.

“We have seen that the Transavia product has been very well received in Brussels and this corresponds to Transavia’s ambition to play a major role in the offer of holiday flights from the region“, said Marcel de Nooijer, CEO of Transavia. He is happy to add new destinations. “We notice that some of our customers like to opt for a flight from Brussels Airport. By adding a number of great new destinations, we offer even more choice to our Brussels customers.”

This winter it is still possible to fly from Brussels to Salzburg, Innsbruck, Tenerife, Alicante and Faro. Next summer, Zakynthos, Ibiza, Heraklion, Alicante and Faro were already on the programme. So now Malaga, Santorini, Seville and Tenerife are added.