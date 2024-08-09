Korean Air grounds instant noodles in Economy class due to turbulence risks

Korean Air has announced that starting August 15, it will no longer serve its popular instant ramyun noodles in economy class due to safety concerns linked to turbulence.

The airline cited an increase in turbulence, which has more than doubled since 2019, leading to incidents of passengers suffering burns from spilt hot broth. While business and first-class passengers can still enjoy the noodles, economy travellers will see them replaced with safer, non-spillable options like corn dogs or pizza.

The decision underscores the airline’s commitment to passenger safety amidst changing climate conditions.