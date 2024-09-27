Delta Air Lines launches first-ever nonstop service from Salt Lake City to Seoul, expanding U.S.-Asia connectivity

Delta Air Lines will launch its first-ever nonstop service from Salt Lake City (SLC) to Seoul-Incheon (ICN) on June 12, 2025, marking the only direct flight between Salt Lake City and Asia.

This new route strengthens Delta’s global network, offering passengers from the Mountain West and Southwest U.S. seamless connections across Asia. The flight will be operated daily year-round using Delta’s Airbus A350-900, featuring premium travel options and amenities.

The new service enhances Delta’s leadership at SLC, where it already operates the majority of flights, and expands its joint venture with Korean Air.