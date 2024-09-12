Korean Air launches inaugural flight to Lisbon, Portugal

Korean Air marked a key milestone in its European expansion with the launch of its inaugural flight to Lisbon, Portugal, on September 11, 2024. The flight, KE921, departed from Incheon Airport at 11:50, offering new travel opportunities between South Korea and Portugal.

A celebration took place at Incheon Airport to commemorate the occasion, attended by notable figures including Korean Air President Keehong Woo, Kwang Ho Ko (Vice President of Korean Air), H.E. Susana Vaz Patto (Ambassador of Portugal to Korea), and Inês Pereira de Queiroz (Director of Visit Portugal for Japan and South Korea).

Starting from September 11, Korean Air will operate direct flights between Incheon and Lisbon three times a week. Flight KE921 departs from Incheon every Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday at 13:10, and arrives in Lisbon at 20:10 local time. The return flight, KE922, departs from Lisbon at 22:10 on the same day and arrives in Incheon the following day at 19:10. The flight durations are 15 hours and 10 minutes for flight KE921 and 13 hours for KE922.

The route will be serviced by the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, featuring 278 seats, including 24 in Prestige Class and 254 in Economy Class.

This new route underscores Korean Air’s commitment to expanding its European network.