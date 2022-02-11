Aer Lingus resumes flights to Miami

Now offering 14 direct routes between Ireland and North America

Dublin to Miami on sale now with fares starting from €199 each way

Aer Lingus has announced that it will re-start its direct service from Dublin to Miami later this year. From 21st of October, customers will be able to travel direct to Miami with Aer Lingus operating two services per week until 28th of October and three per week from 29th October to connect families, friends, and businesses back to the Sunshine State.

Miami is the latest transatlantic route from Aer Lingus to resume and customers can book direct flights from Dublin from today. This weekly schedule of direct flights to Miami will fly on Friday and Sunday until the 28th of October with an additional flight on a Wednesday added from the 29th of October with fares starting from €199 each way as part of a return trip, including taxes and charges.

Aer Lingus is continuing to re-connect Ireland with the South-East of the US with its direct Dublin to Orlando route resuming last November, and the addition of the Miami route adds a second connection to Florida, an important destination for recreational travel from Ireland.

Renowned for its beautiful beaches, art deco architecture and Cuban-inspired cuisine, the ‘Magic City’ of Miami is to be made available to Irish passengers as flights to the US continue to be reintroduced.

Aer Lingus provides 14 direct routes between North America and Ireland, including New York, Chicago, Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Orlando, Washington, Seattle, and Philadelphia. The airline will be the only carrier offering direct flights between Ireland and West Coast USA, with daily flights to San Francisco recommencing on 25 February, daily flights to Los Angeles starting on 12 May and Seattle returning 5 times per week on 26 May. Flights to the USA from Shannon will start from 10th March, with 14 flights a week to New York and Boston.

As always, customers flying to North America with Aer Lingus will enjoy complimentary meals and drinks, endless hours of in-flight entertainment, and US Customs and Border pre-clearance at Dublin and Shannon airports.

Bill Byrne, Executive Vice-President US at Aer Lingus said;

“We are delighted to be building back our US connectivity this year and there’s no doubt that travel is back for 2022. We are so happy to be flying to the US again, and this week we are delighted to be continuing to connect families, friends and businesses to Florida.

Customers can look forward to our transatlantic in-flight food, drink, and entertainment services on board with top-class entertainment including the latest movie releases, TV boxsets, games and music. Along with Wi-fi and the PressReader app which offers passengers over 7,000 digital newspapers & magazines via their smart device.”

In order to make travel easier, Aer Lingus has partnered with VeriFLY. By downloading the VeriFLY app and uploading Covid-19 related documentation required for their destination, Aer Lingus customers can ensure that all of their Covid-19 related documentation is verified before travel.

Aer Lingus’ market-leading ‘Book with Confidence’ policy* allows customers to change flights as many times as they like, should plans change, giving customers peace of mind when booking.

Dublin, 10th February 2022