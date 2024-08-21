Aer Lingus Regional expands Cork network with new Glasgow route and increased Bristol capacity

Aer Lingus Regional, operated by Emerald Airlines, is expanding its services from Cork Airport with the introduction of a new Cork-Glasgow route and additional capacity on its Cork-Bristol service.

The new Cork-Glasgow route, launching on October 27, will offer over 30,000 seats across four weekly flights, enhancing travel options between the Munster region and Scotland.

Additionally, 20,000 extra seats will be added to the Cork-Bristol route due to growing passenger demand.

Fares for the new Glasgow service start at €39.99, reflecting the airline’s commitment to offering more flexibility and convenience for both business and leisure travellers.