Brussels Airlines presents a partnership project in the field of civil aviation to R.D. Congo President Félix Tshisekedi

A delegation from Brussels Airlines led by the Belgian ambassador in Kinshasa Johan Indekeu submitted, this Thursday, February 10, a partnership project to the Congolese President Félix Tshisekedi. The project aims in particular to exchange training and experience in the air sector.

“Philippe Saeys-Desmedt, vice-president of Brussels Airlines, sales department for Africa, came to present to the Head of State a cooperation project in the air sector between his company and the DRC. This project is aimed in particular at exchanges of training and experience in the aerial field,” the presidential press reported.

Brussels Airlines’ offer also consists of creating a partnership in the field of civil aviation. The company will also assess the needs of the DRC, especially in infrastructure, frequencies, tourist traffic: roads, national parks and hotels.

In December 2021, the Congolese government announced the creation of a new airline. It will be called Air Congo but will not replace Congo Airways, the only Congolese national company to date, created with the assistance of Air France. The new company is a joint venture developed with the African giant Ethiopian Airlines.

Source: mediacongo.net