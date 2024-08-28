Aer Lingus reduces Dublin-Heathrow flights but gains Airbus A321XLR for transatlantic expansion

Aer Lingus is set to reduce its Dublin-London Heathrow services by two flights daily starting this winter due to declining passenger demand and restrictions at Dublin Airport. However, Aer Lingus’ transatlantic operations could benefit from the addition of up to six Airbus A321XLR aircraft from its parent company, International Airlines Group (IAG).

The airline currently operates 11-12 flights on this route, which will decrease to 9-10 during winter, with a slight increase planned for summer 2025. The decision to cut back on the Heathrow route comes in the wake of increased competition, a recent pilots’ pay dispute, and changes in travel patterns post-COVID-19, particularly a drop in business travel.

Despite these cuts, Aer Lingus will maintain its Heathrow services from Cork, Shannon, and Knock. Meanwhile, unused Heathrow slots will be leased to British Airways, an IAG subsidiary, requiring government approval due to previous agreements related to the sale of Aer Lingus to IAG.

The new A321XLR jets provided by IAG are capable of long-haul flights at lower costs and could open new routes to North America. Aer Lingus was initially set to be the launch customer for the Airbus A321neo XLR, but due to the pilot dispute, that distinction was instead given to Iberia, another IAG subsidiary.