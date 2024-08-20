Qatar Airways expands flight frequencies to London, Male, Miami, and Tokyo for Winter 2024-2025

Qatar Airways is increasing flights to key destinations for the 2024-2025 winter season, adding more flights to London, Male, Miami, and Tokyo in response to rising demand.

Starting October 27, 2024, London Heathrow (LHR) will see eight daily flights, bringing the total to 56 weekly, the most by any Gulf carrier.

Flights to Male (MLE) will increase to 28 weekly from December 13, while Miami (MIA) will see 12 weekly flights starting December 16.

Tokyo Narita (NRT) will have 11 weekly flights beginning February 14, 2025.

This expansion underscores Qatar Airways’ global connectivity and commitment to offering more travel options during the holiday season.