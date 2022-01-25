Icelandair and JetBlue further expand codeshare partnership

Icelandair has announced a further expansion of its codeshare with JetBlue to offer customers more ways to book and connect their travel between the two airline’s networks across Europe and North America.

JetBlue’s current codes on Icelandair offer customers direct flights between New York, Newark and Boston and Iceland. In November 2021, the codeshare was expanded onwards to Amsterdam, Stockholm, Copenhagen, Helsinki, Oslo, Glasgow and Manchester. Now, the two companies have added the following destinations:

Frankfurt

Munich

Berlin

Hamburg

Paris

London Heathrow

London Gatwick

Dublin

Bergen

This expanded codeshare agreement builds upon JetBlue and Icelandair’s partnership that first began in 2011. Icelandair passengers already benefit from access to JetBlue’s network that spans 100+ destinations in more than two dozen countries. The further strengthening of the partnership will allow JetBlue customers to enjoy additional travel options via Iceland to a number of Icelandair’s destinations in Europe.

Customers travelling on connecting flights between Icelandair and JetBlue will enjoy both combined ticketing and baggage transfers. Additionally, when customers fly Icelandair across the Atlantic, they can stop over in Iceland at no additional cost, selecting a stopover duration of one to seven days to pack more experiences into their travel.

JetBlue and Icelandair customers enjoy benefits across loyalty programs. Since 2017, customers have had the opportunity to accrue loyalty points from both JetBlue’s TrueBlue program and Icelandair’s Saga Club, and soon will have the ability to redeem points on either carriers’ flights.