Icelandair expands with new Nashville route and Southwest Airlines partnership

Icelandair has announced Nashville, Tennessee, as a new destination for its 2025 schedule, with four weekly flights starting on May 16, 2025, through October. This addition increases Icelandair’s North American network to 18 destinations.

Known as “Music City,” Nashville is celebrated for its vibrant music scene, culture, and cuisine. Icelandair’s CEO, Bogi Nils Bogason, highlighted the benefits for both European and Southeast U.S. travellers, encouraging the use of Icelandair’s Stopover program.

Additionally, Icelandair has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Southwest Airlines to establish a bilateral partnership.

Icelandair will be Southwest’s first airline partner, enabling seamless connections between the two networks. The initial North American gateway for this partnership will be Baltimore-Washington (BWI), with plans to expand to other destinations.

This collaboration will enhance Icelandair’s market reach and provide Southwest customers access to Icelandair’s European network. Both airlines expressed excitement about the partnership, aiming to offer smooth and valuable travel experiences across the Atlantic.