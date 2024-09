TF-IAA, the first Airbus A321 that Icelandair will take delivery of, rolled out of Airbus’ paint shop in Hamburg on 9 September.

Next up in the production process is installing the engines, seats and entertainment system. It will then undergo test flights operated by Airbus, and Icelandair will take delivery of the aircraft in November.

The company’s fleet will grow by a total of four Airbus A321 LR aircraft by the summer of 2025.